Police cruiser crashes taking shooting victim to hospital in West Philly

Police cruiser crashes taking shooting victim to hospital in West Philly.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials say a police cruiser was heading to the hospital with a juvenile shooting victim when it crashed in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over 57th and Walnut Streets where the crash took place.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 58th and Baltimore.

While the cruiser was taking the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the vehicle crashed.

It's not clear if the officers were injured or the gunshot victim sustained any injuries from the crash.

Authorities have shut down Walnut Street between 56th and 57th streets.

