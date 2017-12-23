Police investigating alleged sexual assault at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating alleged sexual assault at school. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 22, 2017. (WPVI)

MIDDLETOWN, Del. --
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a Delaware middle school.

WDEL reports that Delaware State Police said Thursday they are investigating an alleged incident earlier this week at Louis L. Redding Middle School.

The school district said in a letter to parents that it is giving authorities "full cooperation."

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Police said students were involved in the alleged incident, but did not say in what capacity.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newssexual assaultschoolchildren
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino
Small fire forces evacuations at Springfield Mall in Delco
Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philadelphia
Bethlehem shooting: Shelter in place lifted after 9 hours; suspect dead
Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police
Driver ejected, killed in Gloucester Township crash
Driver loses control of vehicle, drives off road in Fairmount Park
18-year-old shot and killed in Chester
Show More
St. Patrick's Church in Norristown celebrates Las Posadas
FBI: Man wanted to attack San Francisco's Pier 39 on holiday
California wildfire now largest in state history
1 person dead in crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after dispute, gunfire in SW Phila.
More News
Top Video
Small fire forces evacuations at Springfield Mall in Delco
Water main break affects homes, businesses in Northern Liberties
Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philadelphia
Preview of Eagles Christmas game against Raiders
More Video