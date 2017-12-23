Police investigating alleged sexual assault at school

MIDDLETOWN, Del. --Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a Delaware middle school.
WDEL reports that Delaware State Police said Thursday they are investigating an alleged incident earlier this week at Louis L. Redding Middle School.
The school district said in a letter to parents that it is giving authorities "full cooperation."
No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is in its early stages.
Police said students were involved in the alleged incident, but did not say in what capacity.
