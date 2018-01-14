Police shoot man in wrong way vehicle after he attempted to take officer's gun

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A highway patrol officer shot a man in the Kensington section of Philadelphia after police say he tried to take an officer's gun.

It began shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday when an officer pulled over a vehicle for driving the wrong way on Ruth Street, just off the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say the officer asked the male passenger to get out of the vehicle and discovered he had a gun on him.

The man began to struggle with the officer and tried to grab the gun. When he couldn't, investigators say he reached for the officer's gun.

The officer fired one shot, but missed.

A second highway patrol officer arrived on the scene and fired his gun striking the man in the stomach.

The man, said to be in his 20s, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The driver was taken into custody for questioning.

No officers were injured.

