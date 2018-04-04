Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post

Police say a teenage girl was stabbed by another teen with a knife over a social media post in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.The 13-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where she underwent surgery for a stab wound the stomach. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.Police say it all began Tuesday evening at Germantown Avenue and Slocum Street.According to authorities, the 13-year-old victim, along with a 15-year-old girl, got into a physical fight with the 15-year-old suspect over an Instagram post.Police say the suspect pulled out a kitchen knife with a black handle and stabbed the victim once in the stomach.She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and police were called.Police say the victim's 15-year-old friend who saw the stabbing has been cooperating."Based on the witness account, the friend of the victim, this entire stabbing was all motivated by social media and Instagram posts. It had nothing to do with school because the perpetrator and the victim do not go to the same school," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The 15-year-old suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, police say.Detectives are looking for surveillance footage from nearby businesses that might be helpful.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------