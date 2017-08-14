INSIDE STORY

Sanctuary City funding and immigration, PA's DA race and the state's budget

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Story - August 13, 2017 (1 of 3)

VIDEO: Inside Story Part 1

The panel tackles a discussion on immigration and ask would Philly sue the Feds over Sanctuary City funding cuts. (WPVI)

By
Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders start out with a robust discussion on immigration and Chicago suing the Feds over 'Sanctuary City' status funding cuts. Could Mayor Kenney and Philadelphia do the same? Other topics include: vulnerable local GOP congressional seats, the Philly DA's race, who's working on the budget funding gap, and should the SRC dissolve?


This week's panel is comprised of Non-profit executives George Burrell and Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and journalist/attorney Christine Flowers and GOP state official Val DiGiorgio.

EMBED More News Videos

The panel tackles a discussion on immigration and ask would Philly sue the Feds over Sanctuary City funding cuts.

EMBED More News Videos

The panel offers their Insider Stories of the week.

Listen to Inside Story as a Podcast
If you can't watch inside Story every week, you can subscribe to the podcast and have it delivered directly to you every week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsinside storynew jersey politicspennsylvania politicsdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
INSIDE STORY
Inside Story: Local pols on the hot seat, the Margate Beach dunes and more
The Bucks County murders, soda tax, the new D.A. and so much more.
Corruption in local politics, transgender troops banned from military, PA budget and more
Listen to Inside Story as a Podcast
More inside story
POLITICS
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
1 dead after car hits demonstrators in Charlottesville
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
Temple Hospital seeks help to ID unconscious patient
Driver purposely steers into pizzeria near Paris, killing girl
Man charged in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Show More
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Boyfriend charged after woman killed in Mercer Co. home
Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence
AccuWeather: Light Showers Overnight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos