This week's panel is comprised of Non-profit executives George Burrell and Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and journalist/attorney Christine Flowers and GOP state official Val DiGiorgio.
Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders start out with a robust discussion on immigration and Chicago suing the Feds over 'Sanctuary City' status funding cuts. Could Mayor Kenney and Philadelphia do the same? Other topics include: vulnerable local GOP congressional seats, the Philly DA's race, who's working on the budget funding gap, and should the SRC dissolve?
This week's panel is comprised of Non-profit executives George Burrell and Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and journalist/attorney Christine Flowers and GOP state official Val DiGiorgio.
This week's panel is comprised of Non-profit executives George Burrell and Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and journalist/attorney Christine Flowers and GOP state official Val DiGiorgio.