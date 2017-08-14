EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2307080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel tackles a discussion on immigration and ask would Philly sue the Feds over Sanctuary City funding cuts.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders start out with a robust discussion on immigration and Chicago suing the Feds over 'Sanctuary City' status funding cuts. Could Mayor Kenney and Philadelphia do the same? Other topics include: vulnerable local GOP congressional seats, the Philly DA's race, who's working on the budget funding gap, and should the SRC dissolve?This week's panel is comprised of Non-profit executives George Burrell and Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and journalist/attorney Christine Flowers and GOP state official Val DiGiorgio.