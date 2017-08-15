INSIDE STORY

Sanctuary City funding and immigration, Philly's DA race and the state's budget

Inside Story - August 13, 2017 (1 of 3)

The panel tackles a discussion on immigration and ask would Philly sue the Feds over Sanctuary City funding cuts. (WPVI)

By
Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders start out with a robust discussion on immigration and Chicago suing the Feds over 'Sanctuary City' status funding cuts. Could Mayor Kenney and Philadelphia do the same? Other topics include: vulnerable local GOP congressional seats, the Philly DA's race, who's working on the budget funding gap, and should the SRC dissolve?


This week's panel is comprised of Non-profit executives George Burrell and Donna Gentile O'Donnell, and journalist/attorney Christine Flowers and GOP state official Val DiGiorgio.

The panel offers their Insider Stories of the week.

