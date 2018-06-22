POLITICS

New Jersey governor signs law banning underage marriage

New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

TRENTON, N.J. --
New Jersey has become the second state in the nation to ban marriage for anyone under 18.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill Friday. Delaware enacted a ban in May.

Murphy says the legislation would put an end to child marriages and particularly help young women.

The law bars the state from issuing marriage or civil union licenses anyone under 18, regardless of parental or judicial consent.

Under previous law parents or guardians could consent to underage marriage, and if the minor was under 16, a judge also had to consent.

The most recent data from the New Jersey Department of Health show there have been 3,600 minors who got married from 1995-2015.

Lawmakers and advocates say the legislation is necessary to prevent forced marriages.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsn.j. newsnew jersey newsgovernorphil murphyGovernor Phil Murphymarriage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News