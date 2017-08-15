Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'

Trump asks about "alt-left": "You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent" pic.twitter.com/9BpzwLqVVm — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 15, 2017

"Frankly, people still don't know all of the facts," Pres. Trump says of Charlottesville attack. "There's still things people don't know." pic.twitter.com/aOv5zHJZqQ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 15, 2017

Pres. Trump on Charlottesville attack: "You can call it terrorism, you can call it murder, you can call it whatever you want." pic.twitter.com/zJMjKg8D8l — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 15, 2017

President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent."Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left." He says there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend.After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren't known.----------