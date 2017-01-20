Today's Top Stories
Home
POLITICS
VIDEO: Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with 10-month-old nephew
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1712953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
012017-wpvi-trump-peekaboo-raw
WPVI
Friday, January 20, 2017 06:29PM
Barron Trump plays peek-a-boo with Ivanka Trump's 10-month-old son, Theodore James Kushner.
Related Topics:
politics
u.s. & world
donald trump
trump inauguration
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
