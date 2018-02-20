INSIDE STORY

Revisiting gun control, mental health after Parkland School Shooting

Inside Story - February 20, 2018 (1 of 3)

Inside Story Pt. 1: Parkland School shooting reignites gun debate conversation

The panel examines the country's ongoing gun debate and how to better address mental health. (WPVI)

By
Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders touch on the tragic school shooting in Florida and discuss gun control, reporting threats and how mental illness is treated in this country.
White House says Trump open to changes in background checks after Florida
Trump is under pressure to respond to the Florida high school shooting.
Student survivors of Florida school shooting making their voices heard
Student survivors of Florida school shooting making their voices heard.

They discuss the latest news on redrawing the Pa. congressional map after Gov. Wolf Vetoes the GOP effort.
The latest on the rapper's criminal case.


Plus Senator Toomey calling out Philadelphia as a sanctuary city in his immigration debate in Washington, the first medical marijuana dispensaries open up in Pa., an update on the Meek Mill Case and will NJ Governor Phil Murphy slow the charter school progression in New Jersey?
PA court redraws congressional map
President Donald Trump on Tuesday encouraged Republicans to fight Pennsylvania's new court-imposed map of congressional districts, issued a day earlier in a move expected to improve Democrats' chances at chipping away at the GOP's U.S. House majority.
The panelist offer four stories that deserve some extra attention.


This week's Insiders are G. Terry Madonna, Ed Turzanski, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.
