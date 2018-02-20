EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3113936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest on the rapper's criminal case.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3113899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panelist offer four stories that deserve some extra attention.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders touch on the tragic school shooting in Florida and discuss gun control, reporting threats and how mental illness is treated in this country.They discuss the latest news on redrawing the Pa. congressional map after Gov. Wolf Vetoes the GOP effort.Plus Senator Toomey calling out Philadelphia as a sanctuary city in his immigration debate in Washington, the first medical marijuana dispensaries open up in Pa., an update on the Meek Mill Case and will NJ Governor Phil Murphy slow the charter school progression in New Jersey?This week's Insiders are G. Terry Madonna, Ed Turzanski, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.