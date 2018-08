EMBED >More News Videos The panel joins to discuss a host of local topics, including the President Donald Trump dis-inviting the Eagles to the White House.

EMBED >More News Videos A look at the rise in suicide deaths and other topics that deserve more attention.

Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Newsmaker Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke on the upcoming city budget. They talk property assessments, tax hikes, the school district and more.Hear more from Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke on Matt'sOur panelists weigh in on budget negotiations, the New Jersey Senate race and the cancelled Eagles White House visit.This week's panel is comprised of Nelson Diaz, Brian Tierney, Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Jeff Jublirer. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.------