A massive fire is burning its way through an apartment building in Willingboro, New Jersey.The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the Willingboro Square complex at 7102 Millennium Drive.All residents have been evacuated. So far there have been no reports of injuries.Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke billowing high above the complex and flames could be seen shooting from the building.