Raging fire burns through Willingboro apartment building

Chopper 6 over apartment building fire in Willingboro, N.J. on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

WILLINGBORO, N.J. --
A massive fire is burning its way through an apartment building in Willingboro, New Jersey.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the Willingboro Square complex at 7102 Millennium Drive.

All residents have been evacuated. So far there have been no reports of injuries.

Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke billowing high above the complex and flames could be seen shooting from the building.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

