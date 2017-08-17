Rizzo statue vandalized with spray paint

This is the second time in 48 hours the statue of the controversial police chief has been targeted. First egged, then spray painted @6abc pic.twitter.com/ATpe11t2sa— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 18, 2017
The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at the statue, located outside the Muncipal Services Building on John F Kennedy Boulevard.
Someone sprayed "Black Power" with white spray paint on the statue.
#NOW Frank Rizzo statue vandalized tonight with white spray paint saying "Black Power" @6abc pic.twitter.com/djHINRfN80— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 18, 2017
So far, there are no arrests.
