Rizzo statue vandalized with spray paint

Philadelphia Police are investigating the vandalism of the Frank Rizzo statue for the second time this week.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at the statue, located outside the Muncipal Services Building on John F Kennedy Boulevard.

Someone sprayed "Black Power" with white spray paint on the statue.


So far, there are no arrests.
