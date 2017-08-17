Rizzo statue vandalized with spray paint

This is the second time in 48 hours the statue of the controversial police chief has been targeted. First egged, then spray painted @6abc pic.twitter.com/ATpe11t2sa — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 18, 2017

#NOW Frank Rizzo statue vandalized tonight with white spray paint saying "Black Power" @6abc pic.twitter.com/djHINRfN80 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 18, 2017

Philadelphia Police are investigating the vandalism of the Frank Rizzo statue for the second time this week.The incident was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at the statue, located outside the Muncipal Services Building on John F Kennedy Boulevard.Someone sprayed "Black Power" with white spray paint on the statue.So far, there are no arrests.----------