PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!
NATIONAL LIPSTICK DAY
Sunday, July 29th, MAC is once again giving away free full-size tubes of lipstick, in nine popular shades.
To get your freebie, valued at nearly $19, just show up at a MAC store or counter.
If you miss out on a free lipstick, don't worry.
FREE FACE MASK
Sephora is also giving out a popular beauty freebie.
From today until Sunday, the mega-makeup store is giving away a free full-size face mask to any beauty insider.
Just sign up, for free, ahead of time or in store.
You can pick either a moisturizing rose or a brightening pearl sheet mask.
FREE ROOT BEER SHAKE FLOAT
First up, Hank's Gourmet Beverage has partnered with Bassetts Ice Cream to create Hank's Root Beer Shake Float.
To celebrate, the Delaware Valley-based companies will be giving away 8-ounce versions of the treat which was invented in Philly on Tuesday.
Just head to Reading Terminal Market from 1:45 to 3 p.m.
FREE FRIED PIE
Speaking of treats, David's Southern Fried Pies in Holmesburg is giving away free fried lemon pies tomorrow.
The flaky, crispy, lemon-filled little desserts are named after Eddie Alvarez, a Philadelphia MMA fighter who has a match tomorrow night.
FREE CHICKEN TENDERS
Finally, if you like chicken tenders and games, head to your local Wendy's.
Today only, if you head into a store or drive-thru and give them the password: "Winner, Winner... Chicken Tender"... you'll be rewarded with a free two-piece chicken tender.
