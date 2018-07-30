CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Best items to buy in August

What's the Deal: Best buys in August

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are about to kick off a whole new month and with August comes a slew of new sales including back-to-school deals.

Our friends at DealNews rounded up the best buys of the month and let's start with those school supplies.

From Walmart and Target to Staples and Amazon, whether you are shopping in stores or online, expect discounts up to half off essentials starting this week.

DealNews says if you can't wait until Black Friday, when laptops hit their lowest points, August's back-to-school sales are the next best thing.

Did you know there's a best time to buy wine? September is when many vineyards harvest their grapes, and DealNews says right now wineries are clearing out old inventory to make space for that upcoming harvest. Look for sales in stores and also online.

Summer is still in full swing, but stores are already moving out the patio furniture.

DealNews says outside of May, this is the best time of year to shop anything for the outdoors and to expect big sales at Home Depot and Walmart

When it comes to shoes - from sandals to sneakers, and stilettos - shoe pricing drops this month and Deal News says the sales won't pick up again until November and Black Friday.

But not everything is a steal this month, so there are a few items that you should wait to buy.

Summer apparel sales are hot tight now, but if you're looking for fall stuff and back to school clothes, it's best to wait until October for the major discounts.

