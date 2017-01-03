1-year-old boy uses 'the force' to open doors

For many, Tuesday was the first day back to work in the New Year.So let this little boy serve as inspiration as to the power of a positive mind.Julian, a one-and-a-half-year-old Star Wars fan, is convinced that he has the Jedi force.And why not? With the simple raising of his hand, and the sheer force of his mind, the airport doors open as though by magic.Julian's mom, aware that they are, of course, automatic doors, thought the whole thing funny enough to record.This scene was very reminiscent of Volkswagen's popular 'The Force' commercial from 2011.While that was just an ad; the force is truly with Julian.