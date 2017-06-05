Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral

One Philadelphia mother thought of sending her only son to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to North Philadelphia for his prom.Johnny "JJ" Eden Jr. had a camel and three tons of sand brought in to the 3400 block of Clearfield Street for photos. He had luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, on loan for the evening.JJ brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.JJ's mother, Saudia Shuler, says she saved for years and spent about $25,000 but it was all worth it.Shuler says she fought cancer and suffered from a stroke in the past few years. She told herself if she was going to make it, she would put on a big prom for her son and promised the same for his graduation party.JJ plans to attend Delaware State University in the fall.----------