U.S. & WORLD

Former NFL cheerleader alleges gender and religious discrimination

EMBED </>More Videos

Former NFL cheerleader alleges gender and religious discrimination. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

A former NFL cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins is accusing the team of discriminating against her because of her gender and her religion.

Kristen Ann Ware is accusing the coaches of getting deeply personal as they questioned her about joining the squad - asking her about her sex life and her faith.

Ware says she had been public about her decision to abstain until marriage, prompting her superiors to demand that she not speak about anything related to her virginity anymore, and saying that she "needed to develop into a woman."

The Dolphins have denied Ware's allegations, saying they hold every member of the organization to the same standards.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldnflcheerleadingdiscriminationreligion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Terminix employee indicted after incident that sickened family
Heinz asks if America is ready for Mayochup
David Copperfield may have to reveal trick after lawsuit surfaces
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions winner is New Jersey food production manager
Dozens in Bucks Co. cut hair to help kids who lost theirs
Fun facts about the number 13
More Society
Top Stories
Young girl struck and killed by vehicle in Camden
Terminix employee indicted after incident that sickened family
Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Fairmount Park
On stand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice
Police: Man used high-tech spyware to keep tabs on ex
Hospital's 'virtual visits' bring specialists closer to patients
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
Show More
Mega Millions winner is New Jersey food production manager
VIDEO: Man sought in West Philadelphia package theft
Joel Embiid to miss Game 1 vs. Heat
Video: Nail salon robbery in Mayfair
Russia says alleged chemical attack in Syria staged by UK
More News