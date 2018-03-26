Friends throw NJ man a 'Karen Rogers themed' birthday party

All of us at Action News love working with Karen Rogers. But one of our viewers has taken his fandom to a whole new level.Friends threw Earl Trumbetti a "Karen Rogers themed" birthday bash in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Friday night.The party came complete with masks and a Karen cutout!Trumbetti, who has a self-proclaimed crush, says it was the best birthday of his life."I knew that something was up because I know my friends and I've talked about Karen Rogers for a number of years. But I had no clue that somebody would be here from a camera perspective or cutouts to enhance the situation, so it's really neat. A great, great birthday gift," Trumbetti said.With Karen being Karen, she embraced the idea. She sent in a signed photo and recorded a surprise birthday message that Earl watched that night.------