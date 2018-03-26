PARTY

Friends throw NJ man a 'Karen Rogers themed' birthday party

Man has Karen Rogers-themed birthday party. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 26, 2018. (WPVI)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
All of us at Action News love working with Karen Rogers. But one of our viewers has taken his fandom to a whole new level.

Friends threw Earl Trumbetti a "Karen Rogers themed" birthday bash in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Friday night.

The party came complete with masks and a Karen cutout!

Trumbetti, who has a self-proclaimed crush, says it was the best birthday of his life.

"I knew that something was up because I know my friends and I've talked about Karen Rogers for a number of years. But I had no clue that somebody would be here from a camera perspective or cutouts to enhance the situation, so it's really neat. A great, great birthday gift," Trumbetti said.

With Karen being Karen, she embraced the idea. She sent in a signed photo and recorded a surprise birthday message that Earl watched that night.

