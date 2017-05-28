Longwood Gardens' iconic main Fountain is open for business

Longwood Gardens is hosting a Summer of Spectacle to celebrate the reopening of its iconic Main Fountain Garden! The fountain is open to the public beginning May 27, timed tickets are required. Musical fountain performances occur daily, every two hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square610.388.1000