Longwood Gardens' iconic main Fountain is open for business

Longwood Gardens celebrates the reopening of the iconic Main Fountain Garden! (WPVI)

Longwood Gardens is hosting a Summer of Spectacle to celebrate the reopening of its iconic Main Fountain Garden! The fountain is open to the public beginning May 27, timed tickets are required. Musical fountain performances occur daily, every two hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)
Longwood Gardens: A Summer of Spectacle

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
610.388.1000
