Mom's 'secret' peace sign selfie goes viral

One mom is now a viral hit after she was hilariously caught trying to take a selfie. (WPVI)

One mom is now a viral hit after she was hilariously caught trying to take a selfie.

Itati Lopez posted the video after sneaking up on her mom Silvia who was trying to get the perfect peace sign and sunglasses selfie.

Mom was clearly mortified over this and quickly jumps and nearly drops the phone.

The twitter video is being shared like crazy, but no word on whether she ever got that puckered up, peace sign, sunglasses selfie.

------
