SOCIETY

Phillie Phanatic goes back to school
EMBED </>More News Videos

Some students had an exciting visit during school Friday (WPVI)

Some students had an exciting visit during school Friday.

The Phillie Phanatic stopped by an assembly at Hillcrest Elementary to congratulate first graders.

Everyone was decked out in their team colors.

They all participated in the "be a phanatic about reading" program.

Hillcrest beat out a number of other schools for the visit because of its dedication to improving reading skills.
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitypennsylvania newsUpper Darby Township
Load Comments
SOCIETY
I.T. & Manufacturing students get big boost
Habitat for Humanity seeks helping hands in New Castle County
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
NJ woman turns 100, 'Elvis' attends celebration
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
AccuWeather: More Snow Expected Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Judge denies bail for 4 Chicago Facebook live torture suspects
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
Show More
Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
Trump to be briefed on classified Russia report
Officials say boy killed himself after being sent to his room
Red Panda dies at Elmwood Park Zoo
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Mostly smooth sailing for commuters after snowfall in Philly
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
More Video