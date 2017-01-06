Phillie Phanatic goes back to school

Some students had an exciting visit during school Friday.
The Phillie Phanatic stopped by an assembly at Hillcrest Elementary to congratulate first graders.
Everyone was decked out in their team colors.
They all participated in the "be a phanatic about reading" program.
Hillcrest beat out a number of other schools for the visit because of its dedication to improving reading skills.
