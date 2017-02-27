Visions: Philly Girls Jump

This Philadelphia based double-dutch group is jumping to inspire and empower the community.
Founders Tanisha Reinhardt and Della Burns created Philly Girls Jump last April as a way to stay fit while reliving their childhood memories of playing double dutch - the popular game of jumping inside two long ropes - turning in opposite directions.
The mission of Philly Girls Jump is not only to empower the spirit of fun and joy, but to also build community.
Philly Girls Jump
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhillyGirlsJump/
