Visions: Philly Girls Jump

Visions looks at Philly Girls Jump - a social double-dutch jumping group.

This Philadelphia based double-dutch group is jumping to inspire and empower the community.

Founders Tanisha Reinhardt and Della Burns created Philly Girls Jump last April as a way to stay fit while reliving their childhood memories of playing double dutch - the popular game of jumping inside two long ropes - turning in opposite directions.

The mission of Philly Girls Jump is not only to empower the spirit of fun and joy, but to also build community.
Philly Girls Jump

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhillyGirlsJump/
