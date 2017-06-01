Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- June 2-4

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a beautiful start to the weekend, coinciding with a stocked calendar of outdoor events dotting the region. Matt O'Donnell offers a glimpse at what to do locally this weekend.
Atlantic City Food Truck Festival
The Atlantic City Food Truck Festival is back. It's happening Saturday and Sunday at Brighton Park, which is between the Claridge Hotel and the boardwalk. You can find a range of culinary dishes from American comfort to seafood, barbecue, desserts and more. You can also vote on your favorite.
Feature food trucks, more information
Philly Beer Week
Philly Beer Week is underway. The 10-day celebration features locally crafted brews, guided tastings, lectures and prix-fixe beer-pairing dinners at various locations.
Tickets and info
"Motown" comes to town
"Motown the Musical" is playing at the Academy of Music in Center City. It's the story of Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight Boxer to heavyweight music mogul. The musical features more than 40 classic hits and the show runs through June 11th.
Showtimes and tickets
Roots Picnic returns
Philadelphia's own hip-hop band The Roots are back for their annual show. The 10th annual Roots Picnic will also feature Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Solange, and other artists. It's happening Saturday at the Festival Pier at Penn's Landing.
Tickets and show info
West Philly Porchfest
Saturday is also the West Philly Porchfest. The do-it-yourself music festival features free shows on porches all over the neighborhood. It happens from noon to 6 p.m.
Show schedule, registration
Irish American Festival
Celebrate all of Ireland's cultural gems at the Irish American Festival at Penn's Landing.
It's happening Sunday from 1-7 p.m. You can find live music, dancing, food and Irish goods.
PECO Multicultural Festival series
Phillies in action with bonus concert
The Phillies host the San Francisco Giants for a weekend series. Tickets to Saturday's game also gets you into a postgame concert featuring the Grammy-nominated band The Avett Brothers.
Phillies tickets, start times
NASCAR races to Dover
NASCAR will be roaring through Delaware for race weekend. Dover International Speedway will honor NASCAR legend Richard Petty's 80th birthday before the cup series race on Sunday.
Race weekend activities
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- June 2-4
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
More 6abc Weekend Action
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories