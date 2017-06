Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- June 2-4

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a beautiful start to the weekend, coinciding with a stocked calendar of outdoor events dotting the region. Matt O'Donnell offers a glimpse at what to do locally this weekend.The Atlantic City Food Truck Festival is back. It's happening Saturday and Sunday at Brighton Park, which is between the Claridge Hotel and the boardwalk. You can find a range of culinary dishes from American comfort to seafood, barbecue, desserts and more. You can also vote on your favorite.Philly Beer Week is underway. The 10-day celebration features locally crafted brews, guided tastings, lectures and prix-fixe beer-pairing dinners at various locations."Motown the Musical" is playing at the Academy of Music in Center City. It's the story of Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight Boxer to heavyweight music mogul. The musical features more than 40 classic hits and the show runs through June 11th.Philadelphia's own hip-hop band The Roots are back for their annual show. The 10th annual Roots Picnic will also feature Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Solange, and other artists. It's happening Saturday at the Festival Pier at Penn's Landing.Saturday is also the West Philly Porchfest. The do-it-yourself music festival features free shows on porches all over the neighborhood. It happens from noon to 6 p.m.Celebrate all of Ireland's cultural gems at the Irish American Festival at Penn's Landing.It's happening Sunday from 1-7 p.m. You can find live music, dancing, food and Irish goods.The Phillies host the San Francisco Giants for a weekend series. Tickets to Saturday's game also gets you into a postgame concert featuring the Grammy-nominated band The Avett Brothers.NASCAR will be roaring through Delaware for race weekend. Dover International Speedway will honor NASCAR legend Richard Petty's 80th birthday before the cup series race on Sunday.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.