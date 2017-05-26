6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Weekend action: Events happening around the region for Memorial Day Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Hall and Oates headline HoagieNation Festival during eventful Memorial Day weekend. Plus, military salutes and pop-up rooftop beer gardens and more. (WPVI)

By
Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with it a host exciting outdoor activities. Tamala Edwards has a look at what to do around locally this weekend.

Wildwood's Unlocking of the Ocean
Summer unofficially begins in Wildwood with the ceremonial 'Unlocking of the Ocean' on Friday. Kites will then be flying through the air over the Memorial Day Weekend. The 32nd Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival runs through Monday.
Wildwood events calendar

Philly Pops salutes service members
The Philly POPS honor the American tradition of service with a Memorial Salute. The orchestra plays Saturday night at the Mann Center and tickets to the concert are free.
Mann Center events and tickets

Hall & Oates headline HoagieNation
Philadelphia's own Hall & Oats headline the HoagieNation Festival at the Festival Pier of Penn's Landing on Saturday night. The brand new music festival celebrates the best in music and food from the City of Brotherly Love.
Buy tickets here

Penn's Landing Waterfront Day
Sunday is the Penn's Landing Waterfront Day. The Spirit of Philadelphia will have a pop-up rooftop beer garden. A number of the Delaware River waterfront's popular attractions will offer deals.
Penn's Landing Waterfront Day

Phillies in action
The Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds for a weekend series. Children 14 and under are invited to run the bases after the game on Saturday.
Phillies tickets

Military salute in the sky
The United States Navy Blue Angels will soar through the skies over South Jersey. The Millville Air Show takes flight Saturday and Sunday at Millville Airport in an event that salutes America's military.
More info on Millville AItalian Market Festival

----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
society6abc Weekend Actionfree concertconcertmemorial day
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- May 19-21
Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- May 12-14
Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- May 5-7
Weekend action: Events happening around the region -- April 28-30
More 6abc Weekend Action
SOCIETY
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Down At The Shore: Memorial Day Weekend
Philabundance's food backpack program
M.C.S.C. 8th annual Police luncheon
More Society
Top Stories
33 hurt in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike
Pilot killed ID'd in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
NJ ice cream store owner remembered after tragedy
Airport police question dad after flight staff reports inappropriate cuddling
Militants attack Christians in Egypt; at least 26 dead
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today
$95.6M awarded to Phila. building collapse survivor
Show More
FBI probes Jared Kushner's Russia meetings
Trooper involved in 3-car collision in Wilmington
Man critical after being struck by vehicle in Fishtown
Woman killed in drive-by triple shooting in Trenton
Truck carrying hogs overturns in Montco
More News
Top Video
33 hurt in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike
Action News Update
$95.6M awarded to Phila. building collapse survivor
Pilot killed ID'd in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
More Video