Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed by coworker at Philadelphia airport, police sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

Man injured in reported Philadelphia airport stabbing. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WPVI) --
A Frontier Airlines employee was fatally stabbed by a coworker inside Philadelphia International Airport, police sources say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police confirm the two Frontier employees were involved in the altercation around Gate E6 near the ticket counter.

One employee reportedly stabbed the other.

The injured employee was taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police sources say.

EMBED More News Videos

Video of scene where a man was stabbed at the Philadelphia airport.



The suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the stabbing occurred in the secured area.

It is unclear at this time what item was used in the stabbing.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbingphiladelphia international airport
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
2 men arrested at Starbucks speak with GMA after settlement reached
AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend
1 dead, 4 wounded in violent night in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in Aston Township
Show More
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video
North, South Korea combine teams at table tennis worlds
Boy, 3, critical after North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Hard Rock hires 3,000th worker for Atlantic City casino
Why the Sixers are in better shape than you think after Game 1
More News