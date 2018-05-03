EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3424176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of scene where a man was stabbed at the Philadelphia airport.

A Frontier Airlines employee was fatally stabbed by a coworker inside Philadelphia International Airport, police sources say.It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.Police confirm the two Frontier employees were involved in the altercation around Gate E6 near the ticket counter.One employee reportedly stabbed the other.The injured employee was taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police sources say.The suspect was taken into custody.Police say the stabbing occurred in the secured area.It is unclear at this time what item was used in the stabbing.------