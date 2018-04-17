EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3356706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 VIDEO shows damaged engine, window on Southwest Airlines plane that landed in Philadelphia on April 17, 2018.

Kristopher Johnson on board the flight and captured this photo of the engine upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.

Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL: Sarah Bloomquist and Rick Williams report during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018.

Action News has confirmed one person has been taken to the hospital after a damaged Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.The injured person was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.The emergency landing happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Action News is told Southwest Flight 1380 left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was en route for Dallas when something went wrong with the plane and it was diverted to Philadelphia International.Photos taken by passengers from inside the cabin and posted on social media showed what appeared to be significant damage to the jet, with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.Video from Chopper 6 showed similar damage.The Boeing 737 jet was carrying 143 passengers and five crew members.Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.There was no immediate, official word what forced the landing, which was described as "safe."The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement, described as "preliminary and subject to change":Numerous firefighting vehicles were seen surrounding the jet on the tarmac.A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, was seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.The airport released the following statement shortly after 12 p.m.:Firefighters were seen helping passengers from the plane.Southwest Airlines issued the following statement before 12:30 p.m.:Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------