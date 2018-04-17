PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Action News has confirmed one person has been taken to the hospital after a damaged Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.
The injured person was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.
What a flight! Made it!! Still here!! #southwest #flight1380 pic.twitter.com/Cx2mqoXVzY— Joe Marcus (@joeasaprap) April 17, 2018
The emergency landing happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Action News is told Southwest Flight 1380 left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was en route for Dallas when something went wrong with the plane and it was diverted to Philadelphia International.
Photos taken by passengers from inside the cabin and posted on social media showed what appeared to be significant damage to the jet, with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.
Video from Chopper 6 showed similar damage.
The Boeing 737 jet was carrying 143 passengers and five crew members.
Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"
Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.
There was no immediate, official word what forced the landing, which was described as "safe."
The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement, described as "preliminary and subject to change":
Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 landed at Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window. The aircraft, which departed from New York LaGuardia Airport, diverted to Philadelphia, where it landed at 11:20 a.m. Eastern. Passengers exited the aircraft using air stairs. Please contact local emergency response officials for information on the condition of the passengers. The FAA is investigating the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.
Numerous firefighting vehicles were seen surrounding the jet on the tarmac.
A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, was seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.
The airport released the following statement shortly after 12 p.m.:
Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bussed to the terminal. PHL Flights continue to arrive and depart but passengers should expect delays.
Firefighters were seen helping passengers from the plane.
Southwest Airlines issued the following statement before 12:30 p.m.:
We are aware that Southwest flight #1380 from New York La Guardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crew members onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
