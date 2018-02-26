BILL COSBY

Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died

Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.,Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's daughter, Ensa Cosby, has died in Massachusetts.

She was 44 years old.

According to a family statement, Ensa Cosby "recently died from renal disease."

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says: "Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time."

Bill Cosby has a court hearing scheduled this coming Monday and Tuesday ahead of his re-trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County, Pa.

Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984-1992.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbill cosbyattempted sex assaultsex assaulttrialentertainmentNorristown Borough
BILL COSBY
Cosby lawyers: Delay trial if other accusers get to testify
Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015
Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial
"Cosby Show" actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
More bill cosby
Top Stories
Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
Gloucester Co. teacher charged with fatal hit-and-run
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
Trump says he would have 'run in' to stop Fla. school shooting
Disney donates $1M to STEM programs to celebrate 'Black Panther'
Arrest for indecent exposure in New Castle Co.
Police seek to ID woman found dead in Delco state park
Show More
2 shot and killed in Norristown
Student at Pen Argyl HS charged with making threats
Trump says he would have 'run in there' to stop Parkland shooting
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Facial reconstruction created of victim possibly from Phila.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos