Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirms to ABC News that Woody Johnson, the billionaire New York Jets owner, will be the next U.S. Ambassador to Britain.President-elect Donald Trump appeared to have announced that Johnson would become the next ambassador earlier Thursday.Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as "sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James."Trump said, "Congratulations, Woody."The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson was considered a favorite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.