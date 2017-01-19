SPORTS

ABC News: NY Jets owner Woody Johnson to become ambassador to UK

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson speaks during a press conference for D'Brickashaw Ferguson on Thursday, April 14, 2016 at the team's practice facility in Florham Park, N.J (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirms to ABC News that Woody Johnson, the billionaire New York Jets owner, will be the next U.S. Ambassador to Britain.

President-elect Donald Trump appeared to have announced that Johnson would become the next ambassador earlier Thursday.

Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as "sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James."

Trump said, "Congratulations, Woody."

The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson was considered a favorite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.

Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldAction News Sportsdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Pete Carroll injury flub could cost Seahawks second-round pick
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Marlins acquire RHP Dan Straily from Reds
'Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN' begins partnership in March
More Sports
Top Stories
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after pinned under slabs of marble in NJ
Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months to comply with Real ID
Inauguration week event schedule
Trump lands in Washington area for inauguration
Group of NJ immigrants head to Trump inauguration
Police union buys 'help wanted' billboard in battle with DA
Show More
March for women's rights in Center City
Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall
Center City letter bomb victim speaks to Action News
Police: Man assaulted wife after dream that she was cheating
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos