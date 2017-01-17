SPORTS

Brown: Spirit of Philadelphia 76ers at 'all-time high'
At Sixers practice these days everyone has a little extra pep in their steps. (WPVI)

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
At Philadelphia 76ers practice these days everyone has a little extra pep in their steps.

Six wins in eight games will do that for a team. Especially, one that had become accustomed to losing for so long.

"You feel it. You're getting validated for the things we've been doing. I can't say it enough, we don't do anything differently, we're just starting to get rewarded. I'm pleased. Just the spirit of our guys, just to see them and feel the gym, is at an all-time high," head coach Brett Brown said.

Much of that spirit and success can be attributed to Joel Embiid, who is averaging almost 20 points and eight rebounds a game in only 25 minutes.

Brett Brown said Tuesday he's a lock for Rookie of the Year, but should be for the All-Star Game, too.

"How can he not? Really, how can he not be a legitimate consideration for the All-Star Game? You just go look around the league and look at his skillset," Brown said.

Embiid did not practice Tuesday; it was routine maintenance.

All-Star voting on Twitter closed last night. The All-Star starters are set to be announced on Thursday.

Among the notable names that took to social media to give Joel Embiid a final push was our very own Action News anchor Jim Gardner.



"Jim will bring him over the line. I have confidence in Jim's profile, his public following," Brown said.
