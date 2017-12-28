PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale next week, the team announced Thursday.
Tickets will be available starting on Thursday, January 4 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.
General ticket prices range from $105 to $185 and standing room only tickets are $80.
There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.
The Eagles will play their Divisional Round playoff game against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card teams on either Saturday, January 13 or Sunday, January 14.
The specific date and time will be determined by the NFL in the coming days.
