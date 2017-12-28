SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets on sale next week

Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount cheers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale next week, the team announced Thursday.

Tickets will be available starting on Thursday, January 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

General ticket prices range from $105 to $185 and standing room only tickets are $80.

There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles will play their Divisional Round playoff game against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card teams on either Saturday, January 13 or Sunday, January 14.

The specific date and time will be determined by the NFL in the coming days.

