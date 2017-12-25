Trent Cole signs ceremonial contract to retire with Eagles

Congratulations to @Pro_Hunt58, who signed a ceremonial contract before tonight's game to officially retire with the #Eagles!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bGgefuozkQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2017

Two-time Pro Bowler and one of the Eagles' all-time leading pass rushers Trent Cole has signed a ceremonial contract before Monday night's game to officially retire in Philadelphia.Earlier in the day, Cole announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl this spring.Cole officially retired prior to the Eagle's game with the Oakland Raiders.Cole will serve as the game's honorary captain and will be recognized in front of the home crowd during the first quarter break.Cole was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and went on to earn two trips to the Pro Bowl and a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro second team in 2009.------