Excitement builds for Eagles players and fans

The excitement is building and the wait is almost over as Eagles' players and fans get ready for Saturday's game against the Falcons.Eagles fans are talking big Friday afternoon. Less than 24 hours until game time and the Pro Shop at the Linc is busy with diehards gearing up.George Doman of Royersford said, "Hey bring it on. This is Philly. Come to our house, an underdog. We'll show you what we got tomorrow."With temperatures expected in the 20s tomorrow, winter hats, gloves and scarves are hot items here. Fans say so are their birds.Gus Flacco of Moorestown, NJ said, "I expect the Eagles to win. I make a prediction right now that Eagles are going to win.""Very excited. A little bit of unknown about the quarterback situation. We're hoping for the best," said Mark Berman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Eagles fan Peter Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina is even more confident."This is my man. Defense #91 Cox. We're going to handle business tomorrow. I flew up here. Come to get a w. Eat some good food and go home. That's what I do. Eagles nation man,"On StubHub, more than 2000 tickets are still available, many going for hundreds even thousands of dollars. One seller is asking a ridiculous one million dollars each.But at Chickie's and Pete's, nine is the number everyone's talking about."I dusted off the Foles jersey, brought out of the closet," Andre Murphy of Northeast Philadelphia said.Murphy and most Eagles fans are praying Nick Foles can pick up where Carson Wentz left off.Murphy said, "Mindset shift go back to 2013. Foles see if they can get back to that action. I think we'll be alright."------