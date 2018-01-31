SUPER BOWL

Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on January 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
The Super Bowl is designated an NSSE - a National Security Special Event - which frees up a number of resources to help keep everyone the game safe.

Action News was on the only local station to get an up-close look at one of the ways they were doing that by taking a ride on a Blackhawk helicopter with Customs and Border Protection.

On Wednesday, the mission was to practice the routes a four-man crew from the air and marine unit will run Super Bowl Sunday, as the biggest spectacle in sports unfolds on a field below.

"We want to keep the viewers out here focused on the game, and not be worried about any potential terrorist threat," said Michael Fuller.

Moments later we had a bird's eye view of the city - and the stadium - that will be center stage come Sunday.

"We're going to be providing air security, we're actually on duty all the way through now until the Super Bowl. After kick off, we're going to be providing three main functions," said Fuller.

First, is to enforce the no-fly zone over the city by intercepting aircraft that may inadvertently or intentionally find their way in.

Second, this crew will serve as a quick response force, delivering manpower, and menacing muscle, where it's needed - fast.

"And then the third thing is, we're going to be an eye in the sky for ground law-enforcement," said Fuller.

The view from here is spectacular: an unobstructed, and unrivaled, vantage point on a snowy Minnesota landscape. This crew knows it, but they are laser-focused not on where they are, but why they're here.

"It is a great honor for us to come here, because usually we're chasing smugglers and bad people, but in this case we get to protect people, and help and have a good time," said Fuller.

The crew told us they are preparing for the worst, but expecting the best.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Winter carnival makes the most of the Minnesota cold
Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
What's the Deal: Crafting the perfect DIY Super Bowl party
Owner of 1981 champagne bottle awaits Eagles' victory
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Winter carnival makes the most of the Minnesota cold
Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Owner of 1981 champagne bottle awaits Eagles' victory
Oscar Gamble, who hit 200 home runs, dies of tumor at age 68
More Sports
Top Stories
Lincoln High School on lockdown after report of gunfire
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
La Salle grad, fmr. NBA player Rasual Butler and wife killed in crash
Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck, 1 on truck killed
Prosecutors drop charges against Sen. Menendez in bribery case
Pederson to have Brett Favre address Eagles before Super Bowl
Ducis Rodgers: Eagles are loose ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
Reunited! Julie and Zach Ertz together for Super Bowl
Brady to 6abc: "I'd hate me too if I was in Philadelphia"
Federal Donuts' Iggle, ReAnimator's 'Foles-ger' benefit schools
Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday
Absecon lighthouse struck by vandals; suspects sought
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
VIDEO: Eagles Day at Eagleville Elementary School
Owner of 1981 champagne bottle awaits Eagles' victory
More Video