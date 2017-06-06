SPORTS

Fmr. Eagles star Tra Thomas painting with a passion

By
CHERRY HILL (WPVI) --
Former Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Tra Thomas used to brush off defenders like a work of art.

These days he's creating art with a paintbrush and he wants you to join him.

Tra and his wife Rosa opened the art studio franchise Pinots Pallette in Cherry Hill, just over the bridge from where he played 11 years.

"Even with art, I see it as contact sport because every time you paint, you walk out with something on you. Just like with football, we went out to battle, you left with bruises. You come here and paint, I have paint on my fingers," Tra said.

This idea popped up about a year ago after they went on a date and fell in love with this painting concept.

Tra doesn't think he has a career as a painter, but says it's "something fun to do."

So I tried to join in on the fun.


Tra and I learned how to paint the Philadelphia skyline together, something near and dear to the football player turned artist.

"I love this city. They've treated me like family ever since I've been here," Tra said.

While he saw potential in my work, art is certainly in the eye of the beholder.

"Just keeping working at it," Tra said.

