Jason Kelce remains the talk of the town

Jason Kelce's over the top reveling at the Eagles' parade Thursday has taken the town and the internet by storm.A picture shows Kelce as a new center of attention overlooking Philadelphia. replacing Billy Penn, Pennsylvania's founder in the lineup over City Hall.Somebody wants him to run for mayor, putting him in charge of police and fire protection and other key city services. Well, he won't play football forever.You asked where did he get that leprechaun outfit that fit a 300-pound man?He got it from his hairdresser Libby Hitt and her Avalon String Band husband, Bob Coyle.Libby says Kelce wanted some unique way to pay tribute to the city. He wanted a classic Mummers costume."There's a couple of big boys in the band, so it worked out. Bob brought it home. I took it to the facility and he tried it on. It fit like a glove," Libby said.The suit is one that the Avalon String Band wore on a New Year's Day back in 2008."We're getting so much attention. This is great, good news for the Mummers is good news for the association," said Bob Coyle.Police Captain James Kemry, an Avalon Band member said, "Yeah it was fantastic and he wore the suit well. And when he's done his professional football career, he can become a volunteer with the Avalon String Band and march with us."Jason Kelce, an Ohio transplant is now an official Philly Legend. Is his philosophy direct from his address to the legions of fans on yesterday?"For 52-years you all have been waiting for this. You want to talk about underdogs. For 52 years, Y'all have been starved for this championship," Kelce said.------