Jaworski: I would not bring DeSean Jackson back

Ron Jaworski is throwing in his two cents on the future of the Philadelphia Eagles."They're not close. I think they're a couple years away," Jaworski said.The ESPN analyst believes the Eagles are at least two years away from becoming a serious Super Bowl contender.But to do that, he says, the Eagles need a defensive back, a running back, and, most importantly, an explosive receiver."I would not bring DeSean Jackson back. I would bring someone in with Desean Jackson's skills, a young DeSean Jackson via the draft," Jaworski said. "I think you build your team through the draft."While the Eagles build around Carson Wentz, Jaworski believes Wentz needs to do some rebuilding himself, by working on his throwing motion. It is a necessary step if Wentz and the Eagles want to be hosting home playoff games this time of year."Carson needs to work on those basic fundamentals. Yes, he does have a little glitch in throwing motion," Jaworski said.Jaws says he has seen enough from Wentz to know that he will be the Eagles starter for the next decade.He gives Wentz high grades and gives rookie coach Doug Pederson a B with room for improvement."My belief may be a little old school. Take points when you get them, don't chase points. I felt at times Doug was a little too aggressive. I think he'll evaluate now this offseason," Jaworski said.But all in all, Jaws still believes Pederson will be a great head coach.