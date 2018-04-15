Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team

After private audience w @pontifex for @VillanovaU Bd of Trustees w our leader Fr Peter Donohue. An emotional blessed experience. pic.twitter.com/xCUoHAuGB7 — Mark Alexander (@MarkCAlexander) April 14, 2018

This Saturday, April 14, 2018 photo, shows Villanova's coach Jay Wright with his wife Patricia Reilly presenting Pope Francis with a basketball during an audience at the Vatican.

The President and Trustees of Villanova University got a chance to meet Pope Francis during a special audience Saturday at the Vatican.Villanova dean and professor Mark Alexander tweeted photos during the trip to Rome.Pope Francis said he hopes the Catholic institution will continue its tradition of instructing students both academically and spiritually.Men's basketball coach Jay Wright also presented the pope with a national championship basketball signed by the team.------