Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team

Villanova dean and professor Mark Alexander tweeted photos during the trip to Rome.
So glad 2 share @VillanovaU day at Vatican & priv audience w @Pontifex w Patty & @VUCoachJWright @MYHIRESTYLE pic.twitter.com/YzV0GfPdC4— Mark Alexander (@MarkCAlexander) April 14, 2018
After private audience w @pontifex for @VillanovaU Bd of Trustees w our leader Fr Peter Donohue. An emotional blessed experience. pic.twitter.com/xCUoHAuGB7— Mark Alexander (@MarkCAlexander) April 14, 2018
Pope Francis said he hopes the Catholic institution will continue its tradition of instructing students both academically and spiritually.
Men's basketball coach Jay Wright also presented the pope with a national championship basketball signed by the team.
