Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team

Villanova visits the Vatican. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL 17 on April 14, 2018. (L'Osservatore Romano Pool via AP)

The President and Trustees of Villanova University got a chance to meet Pope Francis during a special audience Saturday at the Vatican.

Villanova dean and professor Mark Alexander tweeted photos during the trip to Rome.


Pope Francis said he hopes the Catholic institution will continue its tradition of instructing students both academically and spiritually.

Men's basketball coach Jay Wright also presented the pope with a national championship basketball signed by the team.

Jeff Skversky reports in Center City at Nova's championship parade during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 5, 2018.


