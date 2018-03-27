Mack Hollins brings back 'Backpack Kid Dance' at 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Sure, fans were cheering the return of Markelle Fultz to the court on Monday night at the Philadelphia 76ers game. But there was another return that had the crowd on the foot.
It was the return of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins' 'Backpack Kid Dance.'
The Super Bowl Champion broke out the dance move during a break in the action.
The 76ers in-arena entertainment asked fans in the stands to pull off their best moves for the 'Backpack Kid Dance Cam' as Ayo & Teo's Rolex played over the speakers.
Hollins was up for the challenge.
Oh, OK we see you @mackhollins. 😂 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/TOc3K3DiCg— x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 27, 2018
The dance originated from a 15-year-old Georgia boy named Russell Horning. After posting his video online, he became an internet sensation and stole the show during an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' with Katy Perry.
Hollins first proved he got the move down after scoring his first touchdown, a 64-year-old touchdown pass from Carson Wentz on Monday Night Football against the Washington Redskins.
All @mackhollins does is catch first downs and touchdowns. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PeCn4oe62D— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2017
Hollins told ESPN back in October that he was able to connect with Horning after that game.
.@gmfb this is how it's done, guys. pic.twitter.com/kNiA37Wjpa— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 25, 2017
"He's way more famous than me or viral than me," Hollins said. "Hopefully we can get him to a game. We've talked and we've exchanged words. Maybe we can get him to a game and we can make a video together."
The 24-year-old said in college he always had a backpack.
"They called me 'Backpack Mack,'" he said, as reported by USA Today.
Of course @mackhollins put his backpack on after his first-down grab. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2Cestnt3VN— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2017
So where will 'Backpack Mack' show up next? We'll be watching.
ESPN contributed to this report.
