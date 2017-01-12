A big surprise for one college basketball player is going viral.Andrew Dakich is a walk-on basketball player at the University of Michigan.The viral video starts with him getting confronted by campus police where Dakitch thinks he's getting arrested.The officer tells him his conduct on campus is tied to a number of ongoing investigations and says they are going to have to bring him down to headquarters.But the joke was on Dakich."Upon there, you'll sign the papers to be awarded a full men's basketball scholarship for the 2017 winter term at the University of Michigan," one officer says.He says he went from being scared, to thinking he was being punked to feeling like he might cry tears of joy.