Nick Foles is going to parade in Disney World then Broad Street

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Not only is Nick Foles going down Broad Street for a parade, but he's first going to Disney World for another parade.

Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory, Foles took part in the famous Disney World commercial, which went like this:

"Nick Foles, you and the Philadelphia Eagles have just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do next?"

Foles responds, "I'm going to Disney World!"



On its website, Walt Disney World says, "A backup quarterback most of the season, Foles lived out a true Cinderella story."

Foles is scheduled for a celebration parade Monday at the Magic Kingdom before fans and park guests lining Main Street, U.S.A.

This will be the first time an Eagles player will participate in the Super Bowl parade at Disney.

The iconic "I'm going to Disney World" phrase has its roots in a conversation between then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and the first people to fly around the world without stopping, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, according to an ABC News report.

"It was late and the conversation hit a lull as we waited for our food," Eisner wrote in his 1998 memoir. "So I asked Dick and Jeana, 'Well, now that you've accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?' Rutan responded, without hesitation, 'I'm going to Disneyland' And of course I go, 'Wow, that's cool! You made the right choice.' But my wife interjects: 'You know, that's a good slogan.'"

A month later, then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms became the first MVP to proudly exclaim, "I'm going to Disney World!"

And the rest, they say, is history.

After Disney World, Foles will be joining his teammates later in the week for another parade down Broad Street.
