Villanova students follow their team to Final Four

Nova fans follow team to final four: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 30, 2018

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Chanting from Nova Nation continues as more than 300 students boarded buses Friday to go from campus to the airport, then fly to San Antonio.

"Luckily we got these student tickets," said Villanova senior John Galiano. "We're going to be close to the basket. It's going to be so much fun!"

Coach Jay Wright and the team left earlier in the week.

The university's Director of Student Life, J.J. Brown, said through a lottery hundreds of students were able to snag tickets to watch the Wildcats march on in person.

"We get 700 student tickets, so our goal is to get as many down there as possible," said Brown. "Tickets are $40 for semi and finals, and it's a once in a lifetime experience."

And as the excitement rolls on, these fans are optimistic.

"I think it's going to go well," said Villanova junior Christina Ciminello. "I don't want to jinx it, but I think it's going to go in our favor."

