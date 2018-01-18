SPORTS

Eagles' Doug Pederson, once ranked worst new coach, one step away from Super Bowl

Pederson: Our players don't pay attention to underdog thing, except for dog masks. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at Noon on January 18, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
How is this for a Throwback Thursday?

Two years ago today, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they were hiring Doug Pederson to be the team's head coach.

There were seven head coaches hired in 2016. USA Today ranked Pederson as the worst of them and now he is one win away from the Super Bowl.



Pederson is 21-12 over that span, and 14-3 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Of those seven coaches, he is the only one still playing. Three of them, including their number once choice of Chip Kelly, have already fired and the other three have losing records.



I asked Pederson if there is any personal gratification that he silenced the doubters.

"However I can serve this organization and serve these players, that is all I know. That is all I know. I love football, I love coaching football, I love teaching it and love being around the guys. I'm going to pour my life into these players. If it's good enough, great, because that is all I know I can do. And I've given my best effort. I don't care about what's written. You know, it's kind of like the underdog thing. Our players don't pay much attention to that and I'm kind of the same way. Except for the dog masks," Pederson said.


The Eagles meet the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field.

