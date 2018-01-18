Here's the link to that ORIGINAL @USATODAY story ranking Doug Pederson as the WORST of the 7 coaching hires in 2016. He's now one win away from the #SuperBowl. 3 of the others including their #1 choice CHIP KELLY 😳 have been FIRED https://t.co/6wHpj7qcQM#Eagles#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3uMm1C8f1v