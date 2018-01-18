Two years ago today, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they were hiring Doug Pederson to be the team's head coach.
There were seven head coaches hired in 2016. USA Today ranked Pederson as the worst of them and now he is one win away from the Super Bowl.
Here's the link to that ORIGINAL @USATODAY story ranking Doug Pederson as the WORST of the 7 coaching hires in 2016. He's now one win away from the #SuperBowl. 3 of the others including their #1 choice CHIP KELLY 😳 have been FIRED https://t.co/6wHpj7qcQM#Eagles#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3uMm1C8f1v— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 18, 2018
Pederson is 21-12 over that span, and 14-3 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Of those seven coaches, he is the only one still playing. Three of them, including their number once choice of Chip Kelly, have already fired and the other three have losing records.
2 years ago TODAY the #Eagles hired Doug Pederson. Of the 7 coaches hired in 2016 he’s the only one still playing.— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 18, 2018
Of the others, 3 have losing records, and the other 3?
✅ Chip Kelly (49ers) FIRED
✅ Mike Mularkey (Titans) FIRED
✅ Ben McAdoo (Giants) FIRED#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DtN7whpdb2
I asked Pederson if there is any personal gratification that he silenced the doubters.
"However I can serve this organization and serve these players, that is all I know. That is all I know. I love football, I love coaching football, I love teaching it and love being around the guys. I'm going to pour my life into these players. If it's good enough, great, because that is all I know I can do. And I've given my best effort. I don't care about what's written. You know, it's kind of like the underdog thing. Our players don't pay much attention to that and I'm kind of the same way. Except for the dog masks," Pederson said.
You know... 2018 IS the Chinese Year of the Dog! 🐶 #FlyEaglesFly#Eagles#NFCChampionshipGame #UnderDogs 🐶 #6abcAction @6abc pic.twitter.com/yOUDZQlYZz— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 17, 2018
The Eagles meet the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field.
