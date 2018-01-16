SPORTS

Eagles' Lane Johnson creates 'Homedogs' t-shirt benefiting Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles fans can dress for success while helping a good cause, all courtesy of Lane Johnson.

The Eagles right tackle unveiled his "Home Dogs Gonna Eat" t-shirt on Monday night.

The shirt is available through Johnson's LJ65 online shop and at Chickie's and Pete's restaurant on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $18.

Johnson says all proceeds from the shirts are donated to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

"The goal of LJ65 is to help The Fund for the Philadelphia School District while providing trendy athletic gear," the website reads.



The shirt shows Johnson and defensive end Chris Long wearing their German Shepherd masks. The duo sported the dog masks after the team defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.
EMBED More News Videos

Underdog Eagles speak after big win. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 13, 2018.



The Eagles were the underdogs going into the game. Since then, the dog masks have grown in popularity, with Amazon even selling out.

EMBED More News Videos

Underdog mask sells out in advance of championship game: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 14, 2018



The Eagles say fans will be allowed to wear their dog masks at Sunday's NFC Championship Game, just not while going through security.

Eagles: Dog masks allowed at NFC Championship Game in Philly
The question of who let the dogs out still might not be answered. But where will the dogs be? That answer is looking like Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia this Sunday night.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesnfl playoffs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles: Dog masks allowed at NFC Championship Game in Philly
Eagles players wear dog masks after beating Falcons
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News