SPORTS
espn

Doug Pederson to have Brett Favre address Eagles before Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre watches Doug Pederson (18) drop back for a pass at training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tim McManus
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is calling on an old friend to help get his team in a Super Bowl state of mind.

Pederson confirmed that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will address the Eagles on Saturday morning at the team hotel, the day before their Super Bowl matchup with the New England Patriots.

"I know Brett's going to be here," Pederson said. "He's got some obligations he's going to do this week, and he and I still stay in touch. We're great friends. We were teammates for eight years in Green Bay, and I figured since he was going to be in town, I just asked him."

Pederson, who turned 50 on Wednesday, was a member of the 1996 Packers title team that defeated New England in Super Bowl XXXI. He raised some eyebrows this summer by saying this current Eagles team had as much talent -- if not more -- than that Packers squad, which boasted Hall of Famers such as Favre and Reggie White.

Turns out Pederson might have been onto something, as the Eagles overcame injuries to several star players to make their run to Super Bowl LII.

Related Video
Pederson to have Favre address Eagles
Pederson to have Favre address Eagles
Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday that Brett Favre, who Pederson played with in Green Bay for eight years, will visit the Eagles on Saturday morning.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsuper bowl liinflbrett favredoug pedersonphiladelphia eagles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News