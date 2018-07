Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets released

Free tickets to our #EaglesCamp public practices will be released tomorrow at 10AM. This year, you must reserve tickets in advance. Get yours tomorrow at https://t.co/QaNHwq1h8R before they’re all gone! pic.twitter.com/3UDjpCdnx9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a chance to get tickets to the Super Bowl champions' public practices.Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.The Eagles released the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday:The tickets are free, but they have to be reserved.Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.------