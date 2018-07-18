PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets released

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, throws the ball to wide receiver Mack Hollins, left, during the practice at training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a chance to get tickets to the Super Bowl champions' public practices.

Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.

The Eagles released the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday:

August 5 tickets
August 11 tickets

The tickets are free, but they have to be reserved.



Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.

