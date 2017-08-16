SPORTS

Philadelphia Soul visits the 6abc studios

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Soul visits the 6abc studios. Ducis Rodgers reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 16, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Soul are get ready for the Arena Bowl.

The reigning champs are back in the title game for the fourth time in the past six years.

A handful of players toured our newsroom, hung out with some of our on-air personalities.

There might be some future broadcasters on the squad.

As for the upcoming championship game, Jamie Apody spoke with majority owner Ron Jaworski.

"It's very exciting once again to defend the world championship.It's very important to us. We put together a tremendous regular season, beat Baltimore last week, and we know now it's one game. We play a good team in Tampa. We think we will win the football game. Bring it on... " Jaworski said.

