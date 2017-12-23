SPORTS

Preview of Eagles Christmas game against Raiders

Eagles preview of Christmas day game

Fans are hoping St. Nick in the form of Nick Foles will give the Eagles a win for Christmas.

The Eagles still have a few more things on their to-do list.

One is to earn home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

They only need one more victory or a Minnesota loss to achieve that.

Nick Foles is set to make his second start since Carson Wentz went down.

This will be the Eagles' first Christmas Day game since 2006.

No one, other than Santa Claus wants to work on Christmas.

And because of that - Coach Pederson has altered his team's game-day schedule.

You can watch the big game on Monday night, right here on 6abc.

Our pregame show "Countdown to Kickoff" starts at 8.

The Eagles-Raiders game is at 8:30 p.m.

That will be followed by a late edition of Action News, which will include a full postgame.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
