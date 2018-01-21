SPORTS

Tailgating Timeline: Gates open hours before NFC Championship Game

EMBED </>More Videos

Tailgaters await kickoff of NFC Championship Game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on January 21, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
While the NFC Championship Game may be hours away, the tailgating has already begun.


Philadelphia Eagles fans - and Minnesota Vikings fans, too - were allowed to begin their pregame festivities at FDR Park starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. A $40 cash sign was placed at the entrance shortly before the gates opened.
At 11:30 a.m., the M, N, and P lots at the Wells Fargo Center open for tailgaters.

The K Lot opens at 1 p.m.

Then, the Citizens Bank Park lots open at 3 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., Headhouse Plaza, followed by Club & Suites and Inner Gates at 4:30 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Tailgaters arrive early to get ready for kickoff. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.



For a full list of parking options, visit Lincolnfinancialfield.com/parking/

Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Tailgating begins hours before NFC Championship Game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Police and Eagles' fans want a safe city this weekend. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 19, 2018.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesMinnesota Vikingsnfc championship gamenfl playoffsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police and Eagles' fans want a safe city this weekend
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Parking to be restricted on Broad St. for NFC Championship
SPORTS
Light poles in Philly greased to stop fans from climbing after NFC Championship game
Delco deacon wears Eagles underdog mask
Eagles tweet as anticipation builds for kickoff
The Roots performing at NFC Championship Game
Parking restrictions around Philly during Eagles game
More Sports
Top Stories
Vikings fans take 'Skol' chant to 'Rocky' steps
Parking restrictions around Philly during Eagles game
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Jamie at the Linc previews NFC Championship Game
Jeff Skversky previews Eagles-Vikings showdown
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds
NFL championship games broadcast to troops overseas despite shutdown
The Roots performing at NFC Championship Game
Show More
Eagles tweet as anticipation builds for kickoff
Nick Foles' winding road to NFC Championship Game
Men arguing after movie at Riverview theater exchange gunfire
I-95 reopened after crash near Broad Street, 3 injured
Government shutdown shutters Independence Hall, Liberty Bell
More News
Top Video
Jeff Skversky previews Eagles-Vikings showdown
Parking restrictions around Philly during Eagles game
The city preps for Eagles' game Sunday
Eagles' hype continues on the road to the championship
More Video