SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --While the NFC Championship Game may be hours away, the tailgating has already begun.
The gates to FDR Park are officially open! Time to tailgate @6abc pic.twitter.com/gpveAixriH— Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) January 21, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles fans - and Minnesota Vikings fans, too - were allowed to begin their pregame festivities at FDR Park starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. A $40 cash sign was placed at the entrance shortly before the gates opened.
At 11:30 a.m., the M, N, and P lots at the Wells Fargo Center open for tailgaters.
The K Lot opens at 1 p.m.
Then, the Citizens Bank Park lots open at 3 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., Headhouse Plaza, followed by Club & Suites and Inner Gates at 4:30 p.m.
For a full list of parking options, visit Lincolnfinancialfield.com/parking/
Kickoff is at 6:40 p.m.
