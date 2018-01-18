PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Taking Eagles mania on the road in Eagle One

Taking Eagles mania on the road: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 18, 2018

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Just when you think you have seen it all, along comes another Eagles-crazed fan with a whole lot of passion for the team.

This particular family of fans drives around in a recreational vehicle appropriately named Eagle One.

The 36-foot Georgetown model RV sleeps four, carries many more, and has been to 30 of the 32 football stadiums across the nation over the last eight years.

Owner Patrick Moeller of Moorestown, New Jersey explains that the majority of the 125,000 miles on the odometer are all a part of an important mission.

"The only places this has been is Eagles games," said Moeller. "Nothing else it's used for."

Moeller, a builder of high-end vacation homes on Long Beach Island, takes special care to deck out the RV with the latest Eagles players and trends, even the pope wearing an Eagles jersey is on display.

"Each season as players come and go, we update all the decals," said Moeller. "My sign guy down the Shore. He does my RV for me every season."

Moeller has a wife, four kids and a dog named Hunter, and all are just as passionate about the Eagles as he is.

"The typical Moeller tailgate is to do hot dogs, hamburgers, the basics," said Monica Moeller. "Unlike a lot of tailgaters with a lot of beer, we have a lot of root beer. We have four kids; we have a lot of young people getting together."

So the question now is, is Eagle One ready for the upcoming championship game against the Minnesota Vikings?

"We are welcoming of the fans," said Monica. "We believe if you're not an Eagles fan, but an avid fan, even Minnesota, we will welcome you for a burger and to join us."

The Moellers said when the Eagles win this Sunday their next trip will be to Minnesota for the Super Bowl, and the final destination will be Broad Street on February 6 for the big parade.

